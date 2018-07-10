Israels & Neuman, PLC files FINRA Arbitration Claim Against Gould Ambroson & Associates and Invictus Timing Service Related to Advisor Matthew Eckstein

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israels & Neuman, PLC announces that it has filed a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claim against Gould Ambroson & Associates and Invictus Timing Service on behalf of three aggrieved investors. The claim was filed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The claim alleges that the investors were serviced by one of Gould Ambroson's and Invictus' former advisors, Matthew Eckstein, who is alleged to have recommended that his clients invest in Conmac Funding Corp. The claim further alleges that investors have tried to contact Conmac Funding Corp. to find out where their money is, to no avail. The claim alleges that the recommendation to invest in Conmac was unsuitable, and that it totaled roughly a half-million dollars in losses for the investors.

Matthew Eckstein is currently facing criminal charges in Nassau County, New York, related to allegations of fraud and theft involving Conmac Funding Corp. The Nassau County DA has alleged that Eckstein's scheme could top $5 million.

Israels & Neuman, PLC is a securities arbitration and investment fraud law firm with offices in Denver; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Seattle, Washington; and has litigated and arbitrated numerous cases throughout the country. Its attorneys have recovered millions of dollars in investment losses due to the actions or inactions of their advisor or brokerage firm. All of the firm's arbitration cases are taken on a contingent fee basis, meaning the client does not pay unless money is recovered.