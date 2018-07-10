Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Glencore Plc (LSE: GLEN.L, OTC: GLCNF) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Glencore Plc (LSE:GLEN.L) (OTC:GLCNF) securities between September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 7, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Glencore securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Glencore Plc lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/glencore/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

