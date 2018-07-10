Amlan to Highlight Advancements in Natural Feed Additives for Supporting Intestinal Health at AMVEC Swine Conference

MÉRIDA, Mexico, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in developing advanced solutions to enhance intestinal health and productivity in livestock, will partner with its regional distributor, AgroMex, to promote its natural feed additives at the Mexican Association of Veterinary Specialists in Swine Conference (AMVEC). AMVEC is being held July 17–20, 2018, in Mérida, Mexico. Conference attendees can visit Amlan at Booth # 83-86 to learn how to increase the performance of their sows and piglets. Amlan will host "Dia de los Cerdos" themed activities at its booth on July 18 and 19 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.



Bacterial-related diseases can cause intestinal damage and block the absorption of essential nutrients in pigs, resulting in higher feed costs and decreased performance. Strengthening the intestinal barrier and priming the immune system needs to be a priority for producers in order to increase their profits. Amlan's interactive exhibit at AMVEC will feature technical experts who will provide an overview of Amlan's intestinal health management solutions, including NeoPrime™ and Calibrin®-Z, two unique feed additives from its product portfolio which help bring new life to swine operations.

"Stop by Booth 83–86 to get to know us and learn how our products have been proven to help Mexican producers meet their goals for healthy, productive operations," says Margarita Santa, Regional Sales Manager, Amlan International.

For more information about Amlan's portfolio of natural feed additives, visit Amlan.com.

About Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as "Amlan International," has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product-associated claims may differ based on government requirements and product availability may vary by country.

