Liquidity Services Acquires Machinio, a Leading Global Platform for Used Equipment Listings

BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus, today announced it has acquired Machinio Corp., a leading global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The acquisition expands the portfolio of solutions Liquidity Services offers its base of commercial and government customers to monetize assets. Machinio operates a robust online equipment listing marketplace, with over 1.2 million assets for sale, valued at over $25 billion, and 10 million annual website visits across 190 countries. Machinio also provides equipment sellers with a suite of online analytics tools and software solutions to optimize their business performance. Machinio customers will benefit from Liquidity Services' global equipment industry experience and network of over three million registered buyers, providing further global exposure for Machinio's equipment listings.



Machinio offers annual recurring subscriptions to over 2,200 dealers, brokers and other suppliers of used equipment that enable them to more efficiently sell their inventory to a broad base of interested buyers. Machinio uses proprietary technology, data management tools and a mobile first approach to connect buyers with the most relevant global supply of used equipment available for sale. In turn, Machinio provides sellers highly effective, automated tools to reach qualified business buyers. Machinio has grown rapidly over the past five years and now has a global team serving customers across Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

"This acquisition supports our strategy as the world's largest marketplace for business surplus by expanding the services and channels we offer our sellers to maximize recovery and growing our network of buyers in important global equipment verticals," said Bill Angrick, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Liquidity Services. "Machinio is delivering superior value to their customers and our combined offering will enable us to grow our transaction volume, expand our recurring revenue service offerings, and utilize technology and innovation to improve our seller and buyer experience."

"We are excited to partner with Liquidity Services and look forward to leveraging their expertise and resources to deliver significant value to our customers. Liquidity Services' global brand and strong relationships will further accelerate Machinio's growth. Together, we will continue to enhance our platform and services to meet the needs of global sellers and buyers of used equipment," said Dmitriy Rokhfeld, President of Machinio.

Machinio, based in Chicago and Berlin, will continue to operate under its current branding and management team led by executive co-founders Dmitriy Rokhfeld and Dan Pinto.

Liquidity Services has paid approximately $20.0 million of consideration for 100% of the equity in Machinio, consisting of approximately $18.0 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments under the terms of the stock purchase agreement, and $2.0 million in restricted stock issued to Machinio's executives in exchange for stock in Machinio. The net cash portion of the purchase price is estimated to be $16.7 million, net of the estimated cash assumed in the transaction and a working capital adjustment. Additional cash consideration, totaling no more than $5.0 million, may be paid based upon Machinio's achievement of certain financial targets in calendar year 2019. In connection with the acquisition, Liquidity Services has also agreed to issue restricted stock valued at approximately $5.0 million to Machinio's executives and employees. The restricted stock will be subject to performance-based vesting, based upon the achievement of certain annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets through calendar year 2021, in each case subject to each employee's continued employment with Liquidity Services on such vesting dates and other standard terms and conditions set forth in the respective grant agreements. The value of these grants will be recorded as future equity-related compensation expense. The performance-based restricted stock relates to 702,003 shares of Liquidity Services common stock.

Liquidity Services expects the transaction to be dilutive to fiscal year 2018 GAAP earnings per share and will become accretive to GAAP earnings per share during fiscal year 2019. During this period, we expect Machinio's operations to be cash neutral to Liquidity Services based on the growth of Machinio's deferred revenues from its subscription services.

