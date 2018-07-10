CafePress to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSS) today announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018 following the close of market on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Management will hold a related conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time to review and discuss the Company's results.



What: CafePress Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Live Call: (888) 204-4368 or (786) 789-4783 Webcast: http://investor.cafepress.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://investor.cafepress.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 8, 2018 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7777081#.

About CafePress [PRSS]:

At CafePress, our mission is to create human connection by inspiring people to express themselves. We believe a coffee mug can start a conversation and a t-shirt can ignite a movement.

Founded in 1999 and based in Louisville, Kentucky, CafePress is the recognized pioneer of customizable products. Our global online platform enables people to express themselves through engaging community generated designs and licensed and personalized one-of-a-kind products.

