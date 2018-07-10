MINDBODY to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 31, 2018

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB), the leading technology platform for fitness, beauty and wellness services industries, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. MINDBODY will host a call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



To access the call, please dial (844) 494-0191, or outside the U.S. (508) 637-5581, with Conference ID# 1861529 at least five minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at investors.mindbodyonline.com under the Events and Presentations menu. An audio replay will be available between 4:30 p.m. PT July 31, 2018 and 7:30 p.m. PT August 7, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with Passcode 1861529. The replay will also be available at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) is the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

© 2018 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, BOLD, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness and Beauty are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Nicole Gunderson

IR@mindbodyonline.com

888-782-7155

Media Contact:

Jennifer Saxon

jennifer.saxon@mindbodyonline.com

805-419-2839