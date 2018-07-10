Vistra Grows Team with Senior VP of Marketing and Communications

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Communications LLC (Vistra), an integrated marketing communications firm, has expanded its team with the addition of Jamie Needham as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

An accomplished marketing and communications executive, Jamie has a history of success leading high-performance teams and driving the continuous improvement of marketing and communications programs and initiatives. She is a versatile leader with a proven track record in managing a diverse range of projects from its vision and strategy phases to execution and implementation. In addition, Jamie is an innovative brand champion and business developer who drives bottom-line results and propels businesses toward exceptional growth.

"This is an exciting time to join Vistra," she said. "The diversity of the client portfolio and the desire for new ideas is partnered with the enthusiasm and passion of the team and I'm eager for the future and to help strengthen Vistra's ongoing progress."

She has an MBA in Management and Marketing from Rockhurst University's Helzberg School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Kansas. Needham has held positions in marketing and communications at Sprint, H&R Block, American Century Investments, Assurant and most recently as Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce with NASB Financial, Inc. She has been a featured guest speaker and blogger for a variety of public and government entities, and her work has earned numerous accolades including the #9 spot on Sports Illustrated's "Best of Instagram" list.

"Jamie provides our team another valuable piece of the puzzle - one we need to help take our organization to the next level," said President and CEO of Vistra, Brian Butler. "She will help merge our marketing and communications assets into one high performing cohesive unit, while providing valued support across the entire company. I am extremely excited Jamie has joined our team."

Butler founded Vistra in 2007 after a successful U.S. Army career and the growing agency now consists of nearly 70 team members. Vistra provides integrated marketing communications services to corporate, government and nonprofit clients locally and nationwide. As a small business with large agency experience and expertise, the Vistra team is passionate about producing results and works closely with clients to build successful strategies designed to help them reach their goals.

In January 2018, Vistra announced the acquisition of Marketing Associates USA, a Tampa-based, award-winning creative marketing, promotional and branding agency specializing in a broad range of proven marketing strategies and services for major corporations.

About Vistra Communications

Vistra is a nationally-recognized, full-service, integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida, providing services to corporate, government and nonprofit clients both locally and nationwide. Vistra is an SBA 8(a) Certified and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and was named the 2016 SBA South Florida Veteran Owned Business of the Year, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year for 2016 (21-50 employees) as well as ranked number one in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2016 and 2017. For more information about Vistra, please call 813.961.4700 or visit www.ConsultVistra.com.

