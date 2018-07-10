Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of ALT Sales LLC. To Its Articulating Crane Distribution Network

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of truck and articulating cranes, today announced the expansion of its articulating crane distribution network to include ALT Sales LLC. headquartered in Richfield, Ohio.



Effective immediately, ALT will begin retail distribution of Manitex articulating cranes joining the growing network of Manitex dealers who are supporting our products across the US and abroad. Specializing in sales, service, and rental of boom trucks, ALT Sales is a proud member of the ALL Family of Companies – the largest privately-owned heavy lift equipment rental and sales enterprise in North America with over 30 locations across the US and Canada.

Josh Bacci, General Manager for ALT Sales LLC. commented "We at ALT Sales are pleased to add the Manitex articulating cranes to our diverse portfolio of equipment. We have been a Manitex boom truck dealer for over 20 years producing strong sales results and anticipate continued success with Manitex articulating cranes."



Sam Rooke, Product Manager for Manitex, added, "We are pleased with the addition of ALT to our distribution network. ALT is a long-term Manitex dealer with proven success. Their extensive experience in the crane industry will give them a solid platform for growth in the articulating crane market."

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom trucks, cranes, and other related industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.