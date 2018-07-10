Ayehu Announces Key Executive Appointments to Support Business Growth and Product Innovations

Intelligent Automation Leader Strengthens Executive Team in Sales, Alliances and Marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayehu , provider of the leading AI-powered IT and security automation and orchestration platform, today announced several executive appointments to support the company's continued growth. Increased adoption of Ayehu's next generation AI-powered automation and orchestration platform amongst its rapidly expanding customer base and global partner network has driven the company's ongoing success.

"Our accelerating momentum is the direct result of our dominant position in the IT space and our emergence as the leader in advanced automation technology. Strengthening our core executive team to support the growth is a critical component of our ongoing success as a market leader," said Gabby Nizri, CEO and co-founder of Ayehu. "We are innovating at a rapid pace and our recent organizational changes will play a pivotal role as Ayehu continues to expand and enhance our product capabilities."

Ayehu's latest executive appointments include:

Brian Boeggeman, Chief Revenue Officer

In his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Boeggeman will lead the global revenue growth strategy and drive customer value through the strategic alignment of Ayehu's multi-channel sales operation, alliances and business development, marketing and customer success teams. Mr. Boeggeman joined Ayehu in January, 2017 as the leader of Ayehu's Alliances and Business Development organization, where his team doubled the global partner footprint to support Ayehu's market offering and align partners to meet customer demand for intelligent automation and orchestration solutions.

"Brian is an inspiring and proven leader that has demonstrated an unparalleled aptitude in leading Ayehu's strategic focus and successful execution in the intelligent automation market. I look forward to Brian expanding his leadership role as Ayehu's Chief Revenue Officer," said Gabby Nizri, CEO and co-founder of Ayehu.

Taly Dunevich, Vice President of Business Development and Alliances

In her new role as the Vice President of Business Development and Alliances, Mrs. Dunevich will expand Ayehu's channel network and customer-base via key MSP, MSSP and OEM partners worldwide. Mrs. Dunevich brings more than 20 years of experience leading business development, partnerships and sales organizations. A strong believer in growth through building trusted relationships with strategic partners, she has successfully led comprehensive go-to-market initiatives with both Fortune 500 companies and startups. Prior to joining Ayehu, Mrs. Dunevich was vice president of business development and strategic alliances at Uptima where she led the company's 100% year-over-year growth for 3 consecutive years.

Evelyn Kotler, Vice President of Marketing

Mrs. Kotler is responsible for the global structure, strategy and execution of all aspects of Ayehu's marketing efforts. Mrs. Kotler brings more than 15 years of marketing leadership experience across multiple markets, with a proven background in setting marketing strategies and creating marketing programs leading to substantial growth in sales and global market recognition. She spent the last 13 years establishing marketing divisions from scratch in startups from initial product-launch through various growth stages. Prior to joining Ayehu, Mrs. Kotler headed the marketing efforts for companies such as cyber security vendor Promisec (acquired by Mer Group) and most recently for Alibaba-backed big data analytics vendor SQream Technologies.

"I am also pleased Ayehu has expanded these leadership roles, as Taly and Evelyn will contribute to furthering the acceleration of our success in the marketplace," continued Nizri.

It is estimated that in 2018, $7.5B will be spent on intelligent process automation. In this context, artificial intelligence is autonomous decision making by a self-learning system or systems designed to simulate human thought processes. According to a survey conducted by Avanade, 31% of organizations are already using intelligent automation and that number is expected to more than double by 2020.

"There has never been a more exciting time in the IT automation realm. The market is ready, and our recent growth and organizational changes demonstrate our commitment to providing continued support and breakneck innovation for our customers and partners worldwide," concluded Nizri.

About Ayehu

Ayehu's AI-powered automation and orchestration platform is a force multiplier for IT and security operations, helping enterprises save time on manual and repetitive tasks, accelerate mean time to resolution, and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure. Trusted by hundreds of major enterprises and leading technology solution and service partners, Ayehu supports thousands of automated processes across the globe. For more information, please visit www.ayehu.com and the company blog. Follow Ayehu on Twitter and LinkedIn.

