Hershey to Webcast Second-Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 10, 2018 11:56am   Comments
HERSHEY, Pa., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its second-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, July 26, 2018, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its second-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases.html 

FINANCIAL CONTACT:
Melissa Poole
717-534-7556

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennifer Sniderman    
717-534-6275 

