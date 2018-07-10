DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – July 10, 2018

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. ("Kulicke and Soffa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KLIC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kulicke and Soffa securities between November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/klic.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017 could no longer be relied upon due to misstated warranty accruals; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 10, 2018, Kulicke and Soffa issued a press release disclosing it will not file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner. The Company stated it had "learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company" and begun an investigation with the assistance of outside advisors. Kulicke and Soffa has also discovered "that certain warranty accruals in prior periods had been accounted for incorrectly and therefore misstated."

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/klic or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kulicke and Soffa you have until July 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

