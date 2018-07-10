Cue Health Completes $45MM Series B Financing

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue"), a healthcare technology company developing a range of diagnostic products for professionals and consumers, announced today it has raised over $45MM in Series B financing. The financing will be used to complete development and fund the initial set of FDA 510(k) clinical studies for Cue's first set of diagnostic products.



New investors in the round are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., Section 32, Dentsu Ventures, Synergy Ventures, Principles of Tarsadia Investments, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Babel Ventures and Troy Capital. Returning investors include Sherpa Capital, Cove Investments and Rohan Oza.

"We are excited to partner with this group of investors who have strong expertise across medical diagnostics, regulatory affairs and consumer health; their strategic guidance will be invaluable as we move into this next phase of the business and continue to build our technological platform. The Cue team has done a great job in advancing our multi-disciplinary product development and processes, and we are thrilled to have our new partners' support as we continue on our journey," said Ayub Khattak, Founder and CEO of Cue Health Inc.

About Cue Health:

Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") is an ISO 13485 certified company focused on developing and manufacturing consumer and professional medical diagnostic products that can be used in clinical or at-home settings. Cue's mission is to create tools that empower physicians and consumers by increasing their access to actionable health data. Cue's first product, the Cue Health Monitoring System, is a connected diagnostic platform. The company is based in San Diego, CA.

