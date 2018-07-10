SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Fluor Corporation (FLR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - July 24, 2018

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluor Corporation ("Fluor" or the "Company") (NYSE:FLR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor securities between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/flr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (2) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (3) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (4) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (5) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/flr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fluor you have until July 24, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

