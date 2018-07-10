Istation approved to provide reading assessments to Mississippi school districts

Dallas, TX, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation has been approved by the Mississippi Department of Education as one of the reading assessments available to school districts during the 2018-2019 school year.

Based in Dallas, Istation has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. A pair of recent studies shows that Istation's reading assessments predict with a high degree of accuracy how students will perform on end-of-instruction tests. This gives teachers and students the information they need to improve students' skills in preparation for the tests.

"Istation is proud to be recognized as an approved vendor for reading assessments," said Richard H. Collins, Istation chairman and CEO. "Identifying students who need help to reach their potential is one of our most important missions at Istation. We are excited to partner with Mississippi school districts not only to identify at-risk students but also to help educators deliver quality instruction and help all students achieve their full potential."

For Mississippi students, Istation will be available for "initial assessments." State law requires that universal screening assessments be administered to all Mississippi K-3 students at least three times during the school year. According to the Department of Education, the assessments' purpose is to provide "an especially critical ‘first look' at individual students."

Istation's early reading assessment, ISIP™ ER, measures reading ability and identifies deficiencies based on student responses. Because the program is computer-adaptive, it can measure skills across grade levels. With ISIP, an entire class can be assessed in 30 to 40 minutes. Following the assessment, the program immediately generates score reports that teachers can use to guide instruction and intervention in the classroom.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. Istation is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018.

