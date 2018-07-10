Exterro Achieves SOC® 2 Type 2 Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced their achievement of SOC® 2 Type 2 certification and availability of the Summer 2018 Release in the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite.



The SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 report issued to Exterro certifies the company meets the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)'s Service Organization Control reporting platform. The report and acknowledgment of compliance was given to Exterro after an independent certified public accountant audited the security policies and procedures in place to protect data against known and unknown malicious activity. The audit process reviewed the systems setup to meet the five Trust Services Principles (or criteria): Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality and Privacy of customer data.

"Protecting the data of our customers has always been of the upmost importance to us at Exterro. Receiving the SOC 2 certification is a testament to our dedication and commitment of ensuring the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite meets the highest standards in security for our customers," said Shashi Angadi, Chief Technology Officer at Exterro.

The Summer 2018 Release includes enhancements across the entire Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, which addresses every phase of the e-discovery process, from information governance and identification through review and production.

Select highlights of the Summer 2018 release include:

Slack Connector: A new connecter to Slack has been introduced to connect and collect conversations, direct messages, and all file types from a Slack account.

A new connecter to Slack has been introduced to connect and collect conversations, direct messages, and all file types from a Slack account. Targeted Collections in Google Drive: Users can browse and select the required folder for targeted collections through Google Drive.

WYSIWYG Interface for Production Branding: Document branding is enhanced with an intuitive WYSIWYG interface that accommodates all possible combinations and positioning of various metadata fields and free-text. The system also facilitates rule-based applications of headers, footers, and watermarks.

Document branding is enhanced with an intuitive WYSIWYG interface that accommodates all possible combinations and positioning of various metadata fields and free-text. The system also facilitates rule-based applications of headers, footers, and watermarks. Support for Office 365 Azure Information Protection: Users can now collect data from Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) enabled Office 365 data sources and make it viewable for further processing and review.

Technical Upgrades: A number of technical upgrades have been made across the Exterro platform that improve the performance and scalability of the solution.

Learn more about the Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Solutions here.

