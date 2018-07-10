FIRST TEAM REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES JOINT PARTNERSHIP WITH HOMEARLY REAL ESTATE GROUP

Irvine, California, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Team Real Estate is thrilled to announce a new joint partnership with one of Orange County's most innovative real estate teams: Homearly Real Estate Group, formerly of Keller Williams Real Estate.

Led by recognized real estate and finance expert Jay Bourgana, Homearly Real Estate Group is defined by innovation, having reimagined the way real estate agents connect with and serve online home shoppers using a unique process, technology and a dedicated team of specialists. In doing so, Jay and his team of agents have revolutionized the way online leads are generated and pursued, leveraging a combination of search engine optimization, direct response and social media marketing to achieve sales volume in excess of $120 million during the last 12 months alone.

"We saw a gap in the marketplace—while just about every real estate brokerage in today's age leverages digital marketing, none were adapting to the digital world's ever-changing trends, demographics and online consumer behavior," Bourgana stated. "Given that 50% of online real estate inquiries go unanswered, we realized there was a huge opportunity to serve a new generation of home shoppers who are accustomed to instant gratification, and so we developed a 120-point home selling process that has driven property sale prices up to 18% higher than neighborhood averages while empowering our agents to continually raise the bar for outstanding customer service."

According to Michael Mahon, President of First Team Real Estate, Homearly's focus on the client experience renders the organization a naturally synergistic fit with the First Team Real Estate family of companies.

"The reason that First Team Real Estate remains the #1 closed volume brokerage in Southern California is simple: we take pride in our commitment to client satisfaction, and as such, we're constantly pursuing new ways to deliver value to the homebuyers and sellers who place their trust in us as we help them pursue some of life's most important financial objectives," Mahon remarked. "Jay Bourgana and the Homearly team have made an impressive mark on the industry by thinking outside the box in order to give clients more, and that's why we're so happy to welcome them to the First Team family. Now that we've joined forces, we can work together to fulfill our most important objectives—which always center on our clients and our community—in a more efficient manner."

Joe Burke First Team 949 988 3049 joeburke@firstteam.com