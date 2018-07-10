Light Reading Hosts Second Annual 5G Breakfast at Mobile World Congress Americas

NEW YORK, NY, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) is returning to Mobile World Congress Americas to host a free breakfast workshop focused on Deployment Strategies for 5G NR. Set for Wednesday, September 12, this breakfast event identifies and discusses the most attractive 5G NR deployment strategies, with an emphasis on 5G mobile broadband deployed in combination with Gigabit LTE and fixed access services.



Event content will be directed by Heavy Reading's Principal Analyst and 5G expert, Gabriel Brown. Keynotes and speakers include:

Ron Marquardt, Vice President Technology, Sprint

Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless

Alejandro Holcman, Senior Vice President Corporate Engineering, Qualcomm

John Baker, Senior Vice President, 5G Business Development, Mavenir

"Operators in North America are poised to extend their success with advanced 4G networks and launch commercial 5G services in 2019," said Heavy Reading's Brown. "Light Reading's breakfast will cover the deployment of 5G NR in low-band, mid-band, and high-band spectrum, and the implications for cell site density and topology, time-to-market, and the performance of end-user services. In addition, speakers will discuss the critical role of the 4G LTE network, potential 5G service propositions and devices, and look ahead to later-phase technology developments and service innovations."

Deployment Strategies for 5G NR is free to attend for all Mobile World Congress Americas attendees. To register for the event visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/deployment-strategies-for-5g-nr

Deployment Strategies for 5G NR is sponsored by Mavenir and Qualcomm. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information contact sales@lightreading.com

