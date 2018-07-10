Decorated Veteran, Social Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author Wes Moore Joins Board of Green Thumb Industries (GTI)

Chicago, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), a national cannabis cultivator, dispensary operator and consumer packaged goods company that produces and distributes a portfolio of cannabis branded products, welcomes decorated combat veteran, social entrepreneur and best-selling author Wes Moore to its board of directors. Moore is currently CEO of Robin Hood, New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization.

"I'm thrilled to join GTI's board and help empower its efforts to revitalize neighborhoods that have been disproportionately affected by the failed war on drugs," says Moore. "As a veteran, I applaud GTI's efforts to expand access to medical marijuana for those who have found relief from PTSD, chronic pain and other conditions via cannabis' medicinal benefits. I'm also impressed with the company's entrepreneurial success story and look forward to being a part of the team that leads the company's strategic growth going forward."

"Wes is an ideal addition to the GTI board as we look to further the company's positive impact on the communities we serve, many of which have lost lives and economic opportunities due to mass incarceration for non-violent drug-related convictions, in some cases resulting in generational poverty," says GTI Chief Executive Officer Pete Kadens. "Another natural fit is Wes' service to our country given GTI is dedicated to our veterans and ensuring those who need it have access to medical marijuana. Wes' background as an entrepreneur will also be a crucial asset to GTI as we continue to strategically expand with shareholder value among our top priorities."

Prior to being named Robin Hood's CEO, Moore served on Robin Hood's Veterans Advisory Board, which brought together leaders from the military, non-profits and government to connect veterans and their families living in poverty to housing, job training, education, counseling and health services.

Moore was the founder and CEO at BridgeEdU, an innovative platform addressing the college completion and job placement crisis. BridgeEdU creates intrusive and effective support for students through high-touch and high-tech platforms. He also is the executive producer and host of PBS's "Coming Back with Wes Moore," focusing on the reintegration of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.

His books, "The Other Wes Moore" and "The Work," became instant New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers, capturing the nation's attention on the fine line between success and failure in our communities.

Despite childhood challenges, Moore graduated Phi Theta Kappa from Valley Forge Military College in 1998 and Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University in 2001. He earned a Master's degree in International Relations from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar in 2004. Moore then served as a Captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan. He later served as a White House Fellow to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

While at Johns Hopkins he founded STAND!, working with Baltimore youth involved in the criminal justice system. He has served on the boards of Iraq Afghanistan Veterans of America and Johns Hopkins University.

