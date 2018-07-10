Stingray Announces the Date of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders for 2018 and the Release Date of its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

MONTREAL, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY) (TSX:RAY) will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 11:00 am (EDT) at its Montreal Headquarters (730 Wellington Street, Montreal, QC).



Just prior, the company will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 ended June 30, 2018, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 before the market opens. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Details of the Conference Call



Via the internet at www.stingray.com



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922



Conference Call Rebroadcast



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 8, 2018, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 8491245.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY) (TSX:RAY) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services as well as digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, consumers, and more. Its services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 100 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently more than 400 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com