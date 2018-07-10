Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Year 2018 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 1 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 1197275 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through August 15, 2018 by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, using conference ID 10122001.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Energous Investor Relations:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

IR@energous.com