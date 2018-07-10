Alarm.com to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2018

TYSONS, Va., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2018 second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.



What: Alarm.com 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 445-1593

International: (267) 753-2138 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 9272399

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 15, 2018) Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

David Trone

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:

Matthew Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com