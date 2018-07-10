CGG announces its 2nd quarter 2018 results

on Thursday August 2nd, 2018



Paris, France - July 10, 2018

CGG will announce its second quarter 2018 results on Thursday August 2nd, 2018, before the opening of the Paris and New York stock exchanges.

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 6:30 am.



An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) - 7:00 am (London time)





To follow this conference, please access the live webcast:

From your computer at:



From your mobile phone or tablet: www.cgg.com







A replay of the conference will be made available for a period of 12 months via the webcast on CGG website at: www.cgg.com or via the QR code attached above.

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in

UK call-in

Access code +33(0) 1 76 77 22 88

+44(0) 330 336 9127

2277249

About CGG:

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CGG).







Contacts

Group Communications

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com



Investor Relations

Catherine Leveau

Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com









