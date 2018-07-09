Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Our investigation concerns whether ACADIA violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 9, 2018, CNN reported that Nuplazid, ACADIA's Parkinson's disease psychosis treatment, has been associated with more than 700 deaths, and that adverse event reports concerning the drug link it to additional life-threatening incidents, falls, insomnia, nausea, and fatigue. On this news, ACADIA's share price fell $5.03, or 23.36%, to close at $16.50 on April 9, 2018.

On July 9, 2018, a report was published by The Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation alleging that ACADIA's "pursuit of regulatory approval is best described as ‘loophole-centric'."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ACADIA shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/acadia. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com