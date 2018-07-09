UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PPG, MFGP, REPH, REVG and PCG

NEW YORK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Allegations: PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could not be relied upon; PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 – March 19, 2018, and August 4, 2017 or August 22, 2017

Allegations: The Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Class Period: July 31, 2017 - May 23, 2018

Allegations: the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: (1) pursuant to the initial public offering on or around January 27, 2017 and/or (2) January 27, 2017 - June 7, 2018

Allegations: the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; the Company's margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; the Company did not have "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; the Company's manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about REV's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Allegations: PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

