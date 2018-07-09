National Commerce Corporation Announces Dates of Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast for Second Quarter 2018 Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) ("NCC") today announced that it will release its earnings and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on July 24, 2018. NCC will also host a live audio webcast conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on July 25, 2018 to discuss the results. Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (844) 296-8205 (conference ID 5084466). A replay of the conference call will be available until July 27, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056.



Investors who plan to participate in the live webcast of the conference call should access the webcast by visiting www.nationalbankofcommerce.com, and then clicking on the "Investor Relations" link under the "Learn More" tab located on that webpage. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year. A copy of the news release will also be available at the same location.

About National Commerce Corporation

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM), a Delaware corporation, is a financial holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce, provides a broad array of financial services for commercial and consumer customers through seven full-service banking offices in Alabama, twenty-five full-service banking offices in Florida and two full-service banking offices in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. National Bank of Commerce conducts business under a number of trade names unique to its local markets, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, PrivatePlus Mortgage, Patriot Bank, FirstAtlantic Bank and Premier Community Bank of Florida.

Additionally, National Bank of Commerce owns a majority stake in Corporate Billing, LLC, a transaction-based finance company headquartered in Decatur, Alabama that provides factoring, invoicing, collection and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers throughout the United States and parts of Canada.

National Commerce Corporation files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com. More information about National Commerce Corporation and National Bank of Commerce may be obtained at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com.

Contact Information