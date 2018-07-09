CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SBGL and COOL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (ii) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; (iii) the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (iv) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 - June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that PolarityTE made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

