Pluralsight Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be released on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, After the Close of the Market

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), the technology learning platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of 2018 ended June 30, 2018 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Pluralsight will host a conference call that day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 8170746.



A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 8, 2018 5:00 p.m. and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 8170746. The press release will be accessible from the Pluralsight investor relations website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

