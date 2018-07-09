Actinium to Host Webcast on July 10, 2018 to Discuss Actimab-A MRD clinical trial for Minimal Residual Disease in Postremission AML Patients

Minimal Residual Disease is increasingly recognized as a primary driver of high AML relapse with a need for improved consolidation therapies





Webcast to be held on July 10, 2018 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss planned trial featuring Dr. Joseph Jurcic, Director of the Hematologic Malignancies Section at Columbia University Medical Center who is leading this effort

NEW YORK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company"), provided a reminder that it will host a webcast on July 10, 2018 at 8:00 AM ET. The webcast will discuss the Company's previously announced Actimab-A MRD clinical trial for patients with AML who are in remission but have detectable minimal residual disease (MRD). Dr. Joseph Jurcic, Director of Hematologic Malignancies; Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and Dr. Mark Berger, Chief Medical Officer and Sandesh Seth, Chairman and CEO of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will lead the webcast.

The Actimab-A MRD trial will study the safety/tolerability of Actinium's Actimab-A in the postremission consolidation setting and include a dose finding analyses. The trial will also study the impact of Actimab-A on minimal residual disease (MRD) as well as progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) rates. The investigational new drug (IND) application for this trial has been cleared by the FDA.

About Actimab-A

Actimab-A is an antibody radio-conjugate (ARC) comprised of the anti-CD33 monoclonal antibody lintuzumab labeled with the radioisotope actinium-225. CD33 is a marker expressed on AML cells of virtually all affected patients. Actimab-A has been studied in over 100 patients to date and is the only CD33 targeting agent being studied in a broad range of diseases in which the CD33 antigen is expressed, including AML, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and multiple myeloma.

Actinium-225 is highly differentiated radioisotope that emits high amounts of energy through the release of four alpha-particles that can cause double-stranded breaks in DNA with known resistance mechanisms to Actinium-225. Given the limited distance of its energy in the body, it is potentially sparing of non-targeted cells leading to better tolerability and less toxicities.

Actimab-A has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for newly diagnosed AML in patients age 60 and above.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for potentially superior myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant and for the targeting and killing of cancer cells. The Company's targeted Antibody Radio-Conjugates (ARCs), combine the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies with the cell killing ability of radioisotopes. Actinium is developing a pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting CD45 and CD33 for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies.

Iomab-B, Actinium's lead product candidate, is currently enrolling patients in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. Iomab-B combines the anti-CD45 monoclonal antibody BC8 labeled with iodine-131 and is designed to condition the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant without the need for intense chemotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) of age 55 or older. Actinium's pipeline also includes a potentially best-in-class CD33 program with our ARC comprised of the anti-CD33 antibody lintuzumab labeled with the alpha-particle emitter actinium-225. Its CD33 program is currently being studied in Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with AML, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and multiple myeloma.

Actinium is also developing its proprietary Actinium Warhead Enabling (AWE) technology platform to utilize the highly differentiated radioisotope actinium-225 with a wide range of targets. AWE is being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc.

More information is available at www.actiniumpharma.com and our Twitter feed @ActiniumPharma, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.

