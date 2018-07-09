Washington Prime Group Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 financial and operating results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 844.646.4463 (or +1.615.247.0256 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 2891447. The live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.washingtonprime.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website, or by calling 855.859.2056 (or +1.404.537.3406 for international callers), passcode is 2891447, beginning on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time through midnight on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Contact

Kimberly A. Green, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or kim.green@washingtonprime.com.