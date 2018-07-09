Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 8th, to discuss the company's second quarter 2018 financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the company's press release announcing its financial results and other statistical information about the period is expected to be made available after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource, Inc. website, at www.bldr.com.



To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 855-719-5012 (U.S. and Canada) and 334-323-0522 (international), Conference ID: 1068561. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. Central Time through August 23rd. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 1068561. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the company's website at www.bldr.com.

About Builders FirstSource

2017 Sales: $7.0 Billion | Associates: 15 Thousand | Operations in 40 states

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with 402 locations and have a market presence in 75 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution facilities and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company's website at www.bldr.com.

