NOVA Chemicals Welcomes Greg DeKunder as New Polyethylene Marketing Vice President

Calgary, Alberta, Canada (July 9, 2018) -NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals"), a leading supplier of polyethylene in the Americas, is pleased to announce that Greg DeKunder has joined the polyethylene business as its new vice president of marketing, effective today. DeKunder will be responsible for accelerating customers' success through a dedicated focus on their needs and ambitions. He will also help the team leverage business opportunities that guide the company's strategic growth into new markets and expand existing target markets.

"We are thrilled to have Greg join the NOVA Chemicals polyethylene team," said John Thayer, senior vice president, polyethylene business. "Greg's deep leadership experience in the petrochemicals industry will be a key asset as we continue to grow our footprint and enable our customers to deliver products that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer."

DeKunder previously worked for more than two decades at Total S.A. (Total), and brings expertise gained from serving in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as senior general manager, base chemicals for the Americas in Total's refining & chemicals business.

"I couldn't be more pleased to join NOVA Chemicals at this exciting time in the company's journey," said DeKunder. "The company's focus on supply chain collaboration and customer-driven innovation will be more important than ever as both NOVA Chemicals and North American polyethylene capacity continue to grow."

