Istation approved to provide reading assessments to Oklahoma school districts

Dallas, TX, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oklahoma State Board has approved Istation for the Reading Sufficiency Act. Istation's monthly assessment will be available to Oklahoma educators as a means to screen students for reading failure.

According to state law, the purpose of the Oklahoma Reading Sufficiency Act (RSA) "is to ensure that each child attains the necessary reading skills by completion of the third grade which will enable that student to continue development of reading skills and to succeed throughout school and life." Istation will be one of the tools available to school districts during the 2018-2019 school year.

Based in Dallas, Istation has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. The insight provided by Istation gives teachers and students the tools they need to improve students' skills and help them reach their potential.

"Istation is proud to be recognized as an approved vendor for reading assessments in the state of Oklahoma," said Richard H. Collins, Istation chairman and CEO. "Identifying students who need help and then helping them reach their potential is one of our most important missions at Istation. We are excited to partner with Oklahoma school districts not only to identify at-risk students but also to help educators deliver quality instruction and help all students achieve their full potential."

Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) assessment measures student growth with engaging, computer-adaptive diagnostic and screening programs. The result is that teachers and students both know areas where a student needs to improve, and they have a roadmap for how to improve reading comprehension. Because the program is computer-adaptive, it can measure skills across grade levels.

With ISIP, an entire class can be assessed in 30 to 40 minutes. Following the assessment, the program immediately generates score reports that teachers, parents and students can use to guide instruction and intervention. A pair of recent studies has shown that Istation's reading assessments predict with a high degree of accuracy how students will perform on end-of-instruction tests.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. Istation is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018.

