SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – July 23, 2018

NEW YORK, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus" or the "Company") (NYSE:MFGP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Micro Focus American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant or traceable to its Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the merger of Micro Focus with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("HPE"), and their subsidiaries, pursuant to which Micro Focus combined with the software business segment of HPE (the "Merger"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mfgp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HPE Software was experiencing significant disruptions in global customer accounts as a result of its de-merger from HP, which had materially impacted HPE Software's ability to retain customers and for Micro Focus to recognize claimed synergies from the Merger; (2) HPE Software and Micro Focus were experiencing massive employee attrition, including the loss of key sales personnel, and that this loss had adversely impacted the Company's operational capabilities and revenue trends; (3) Micro Focus was suffering worsening revenue trends and was on pace to significantly miss market expectations for its interim results in its core legacy business for the six months ended October 31, 2017 – with revenues for the Company's Existing Products portfolio ultimately declining 7% during the period and its licensing revenues in this segment declining 17% during this time – and that these worsening revenue trends were accelerating; (4) Micro Focus was experiencing significant sales execution problems in its North America region; (5) HPE Software did not have the operational capabilities, loyal customer base, products or key personnel to justify its purchase price or to reverse worsening revenue trends; (6) Micro Focus had failed to put in place the operations, procedures and personnel necessary to integrate successfully with HPE Software, or conduct sufficient due diligence, so as to provide a reasonable likelihood that the purported synergies from the Merger would be realized; (7) the total enterprise value for the Merger was artificially inflated by more than $3.4 billion; and (8) as a result of (a)-(g), the Company's ability to service the increased debt load it had incurred as a result of the Merger had been materially impaired.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mfgp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Micro Focus you have until July 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

