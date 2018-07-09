iuvo BioScience, Industry-Leading Pre-Clinical Research Organization, Acquires Oculos Clinical Research

RUSH, N.Y. and TAMPA, Fla., July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iuvo BioScience, an industry leading R&D services company specializing in safety, microbiology, toxicology, and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, announced today that it has added Oculos Clinical Research, a leader in ophthalmic clinical research, to its corporate organization.



Oculos Clinical research os a truly integrated ophthalmic development organization which will help the company's clients improve speed to market of products in the development pipeline, including OTCs, drugs, devices and combination products





The transaction combines iuvo's extensive pre-clinical testing and CMC expertise, which was already strong in the ophthalmic space, with the clinical trial management capabilities of Oculos. This creates a truly integrated ophthalmic development organization which will help the company's clients improve speed to market of products in the development pipeline, including OTCs, drugs, devices and combination products.

"With the addition of Oculos, we can now offer preclinical development, formulation, analytical chemistry, microbiology, regulatory, CMC, and clinical research from one organization," said Dr. Mary Richardson, Ph.D., DABT, chief scientific officer. "We are excited about bringing Oculos into our company, and the opportunity it creates to enhance our integrated service offerings to the ophthalmic industry."

iuvo BioScience and Oculos Clinical Research have collaborated closely over the past several years to meet the pre-clinical and clinical testing needs of clients across the ophthalmic industry. The acquisition enhances the integrated capability to deliver the highest level of technical rigor and client service. The Oculos team will remain intact, including Drey Coleman, Oculos' general manager and Dr. Chuck Slonim, MD, chief medical officer.

"Oculos Clinical Research has established itself as an industry leader, and we are very happy to have found a partner in iuvo BioScience, who shares our passion for delivering the highest level of testing expertise," said Barry Butler, CEO of Point Guard Partners, Oculos' former parent company. "This transaction will allow each organization to leverage their respective strengths to benefit the ophthalmic industry and to drive overall company growth."

Ben Burton, president and CEO of the expanded organization, stated, "While iuvo will continue to offer our pre-clinical and other associated testing services across all therapeutic areas for the medical device, pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, the acquisition of Oculos creates an ophthalmic development organization offering an integrated services platform – from research to release – that can serve as a true Partner Research Organization (PROTM). We are extremely excited to bring this offering to the industry."

For More Information, Contact:

Ben Burton, President

iuvo BioScience

585-533-1672

Ben.burton@iuvobioscience.com