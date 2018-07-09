AIM2 Ventures Inc. Closing of Concurrent Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with AIM2 Venture Inc.'s ("AIM2") (TSXV:AIMB), proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with Canopy Rivers Corporation ("Canopy Rivers") as disclosed in Canopy Rivers and AIM2's joint press release dated May 30, 2018 and in AIM2's press releases dated June 18, 2018 and July 5, 2018 (collectively the "Press Releases"), Canopy Rivers completed its previously announced best efforts private placement of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $104,212,000 (the "Offering"). Details of the Transaction and the Offering are set out in the Press Releases.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of AIM2 with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (i) expectations regarding whether the Transaction will be consummated, and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect AIM2's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although AIM2 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; the re-rating potential following the consummation of the Transaction; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws, including the approval and implementation of the Cannabis Act; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of AIM2 and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although AIM2 has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. AIM2 does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

AIM2 Ventures Inc.

Zachary Goldenberg

Director

E-mail: zach@nbcap.ca

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the joint management information circular of AIM2 and Canopy Rivers to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of AIM2 should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.