NW Natural Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 7

PORTLAND, Ore., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Gas Company ﻿(NYSE:NWN)﻿, dba NW Natural, announced today it will issue its second quarter and year-to-date earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.



To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural's corporate website at nwnatural.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10121789. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore. The 159-year-old regulated natural gas utility serves Oregon and southwest Washington with one of the most modern distribution and transmission pipeline systems in the nation. It is the largest stand-alone local gas distribution company in the Pacific Northwest with over 740,000 customers, 14,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure, and approximately $3 billion in total assets. NW Natural owns and operates 16 Bcf of underground gas storage primarily for utility customers in Oregon. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.

