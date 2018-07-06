The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of July 9th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the July 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Flex Ltd. ("Flex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FLEX) securities between January 26, 2017 and April 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Flex investors have until July 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their Flex investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 26, 2018, Flex issued a press release disclosing allegations by a former employee that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The Company further announced that its Audit Committee was undertaking an investigation of the matter with the assistance of independent outside counsel.

On this news, Flex's share price fell $3.61, or 21.7%, to close at $13.03 per share on April 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) that the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Flex during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 9, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com