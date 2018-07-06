Halcón Resources Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Denver, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) ("Halcón" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss the release for Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (866) 548-4713 for domestic callers or (323) 794-2093 for international callers, in both cases using conference ID 4068519, and asking for the Halcón call a few minutes prior to the start time.

The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet on the Company's website at http://www.halconresources.com in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

