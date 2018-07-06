SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2018 fiscal Third quarter ended May 31, 2018 and outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter after market close on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.



About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Source: SemiLEDs Corporation

