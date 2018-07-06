Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

TEANECK, N.J., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results and fiscal year 2019 financial guidance on Monday, August 27, 2018, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern time.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting http://investors.pahc.com. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (877) 853-5634 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (315) 625-6893 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 69678745.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://investors.pahc.com.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for use in the production of poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

