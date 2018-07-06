Kimball International to Present to Investors

JASPER, Ind., July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), an Indiana-based manufacturer, today announced that Don Van Winkle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Michelle Schroeder, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Gerber, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations, and Susan Frampton, member of the Kimball International Board of Directors, will represent the company at the 18th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas" Summer Conference, on Tuesday July 10, 2018 in White Plains, New York. The slides used in the presentation are available in the investor relations section of the company's website: www.kimballinternational.com.



About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven, innovative furnishings sold through our family of brands: Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality. Our diverse portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. Dedicated to our Guiding Principles, our values and integrity are evidenced by public recognition as a highly trusted company and an employer of choice. "We Build Success" by establishing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

