Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) securities between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 24, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Fluor Corporation lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/fluor/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

