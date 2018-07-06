The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction Welcomes New Board Member Christopher Cull

OTTAWA, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Cull to its Board of Directors. He is a filmmaker and the founder of Inspire by Example. In 2014, he cycled from Victoria, British Columbia, to St. John's, Newfoundland, to raise awareness about prescription drug addiction. As he crossed Canada, Mr. Cull filmed his journey and spoke with community leaders, patients and people along the way. His is a Governor in Council appointment for a minimum three-year period.



"Chris certainly inspires by example," said CCSA Board Chair, Vaughan Dowie. "He brings a passion and enthusiasm to CCSA. I know he will be an inspiration to all of us around the board table."

Mr. Cull hopes his journey through opioid addiction and recovery, and then cycling across Canada will assist users and families in need of support.

"Learning from those who have lived through problematic substance use and recovery is an important part of what we do at CCSA," said Rita Notarandrea, CCSA's Chief Executive Officer. "Having Chris on our board will not only inform our research in lived and living experience, it will motivate it. Chris brings his experience and adds the voices of all those people he listened to in his incredible ride across Canada."

Mr. Cull is a nationally recognized public speaker and has advised numerous institutions and organizations on issues around the prevention and treatment of drug addiction. In 2016, he bicycled across Canada a second time to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and to demonstrate to others that recovery is possible.

About CCSA

CCSA was established in 1988 by an Act of Parliament with all-party support to provide national leadership in reducing the harms of alcohol and other drugs.

CCSA's Board of Directors is comprised of 13 members. The Chair and four members are appointed by the Governor in Council. The remaining members-at-large are recruited from a number of sectors, including the business community, labour groups and professional and voluntary organizations. Board members serve a three-year term, which can be extended for up to two additional terms.

Media contact

Scott Hannant, Director (interim), Public Affairs and Communications, CCSA

Tel.: 613-235-4048, ext. 230 / Email: media@ccsa.ca / Twitter: @CCSAcanada



