The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction Welcomes New Board Member Curtis Clarke

OTTAWA, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Clarke, PhD, to its Board of Directors. This is a Governor in Council appointment for a minimum three-year period. Dr. Clarke is the Deputy Minister of Education in the Government of Alberta. During his career in the Government of Alberta, he has held a number of positions: Executive Director, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General Staff College; Cabinet Policy Co-coordinator, Executive Council; Assistant Deputy Minister, Correctional Services; and Associate Deputy Solicitor General.



"Dr. Clarke brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board," said Vaughan Dowie, CCSA Board Chair. "As CCSA reaches deeper into substance use issues among students and young people, Dr. Clarke's educational perspective will be invaluable."

Prior to joining the Government of Alberta, Dr. Clarke held the position of associate professor and coordinator of the Criminal Justice program at Athabasca University.

In his role as president of the Canadian Association of Police Educators, board member of the National Police Sector Council and a founding member of the INTERPOL Group of Experts in Training, he has helped to design and implement national and international models of competency-based curriculum design and delivery.

"We are so pleased to have Dr. Clarke on our Board," said Rita Notarandrea, CCSA's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to his provincial educational perspective, Dr. Clarke adds another dimension to the CCSA Board with his extensive experience in key areas of CCSA's work, including corrections, as well as national and international law enforcement training."

Dr. Clarke is a graduate of Queen's University (BA Hon, MA, Sociology) and York University (PhD, Sociology). He has recently completed a certificate program in High Intensity Leadership from Cornell University and an executive program on Applying Behavioural Insights to the Design of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

About CCSA

CCSA was established in 1988 by an Act of Parliament with all-party support to provide national leadership in reducing the harms of alcohol and other drugs.

CCSA's Board of Directors is comprised of 13 members. The Chair and four members are appointed by the Governor in Council. The remaining members-at-large are recruited from a number of sectors, including the business community, labour groups and professional and voluntary organizations. Board members serve a three-year term, which can be extended for up to two additional terms.

