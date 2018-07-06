New Public Art for San Francisco's Tenderloin Neighborhood

San Francisco, CA, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cova Hotel, a local boutique hotel in San Francisco, is excited to announce the unveiling of a vibrant, 8-story high mural on-site at 655 Ellis Street in the Tenderloin neighborhood.





On Thursday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. a free community reception will take place at the hotel as the scaffolding is removed and new lighting is turned on to reveal the mural to the public (light refreshments will be served).





Owner Simon Sin chose to partner with Academy of Art University and its mural painting class after he was impressed with its collaborative mural project at the PG&E substation on the same block. At that site, students from the Academy's School of Fine Art painted large-scale panels showcasing the history of the Tenderloin.





This isn't the first time Mr. Sin has chosen Academy students to help beautify his properties. Earlier in the year, he tasked them to produce a mural at a new hostel, which is currently undergoing renovation on Franklin Street.





Mr. Sin explains his interest in adding the mural to the hotel is two-fold. While his first goal is to beautify the building and advance the positive experience of his guests, he also wishes to add vibrancy and color to the neighborhood and sees the mural as a gift to the community. The artwork is rich in color, offers an art-deco style, and portrays a savvy traveler surrounded by scenery and iconic destinations in San Francisco.





Carol Nunelly, an instructor for the mural painting course, is passionate about the class and its benefits to both the students and the community. She explains the course offers real-world professional experience to serious art and design students. The students learn to work as a team, manage deadlines, and communicate to tell a story. All murals developed by the class are hand-painted and undergo a 5-week design, planning, and preparation phase. From week 6 until week 15, when the semester is over, student's research, design, paint, and complete the artwork.





Participating students, instructors, and hotel management will be available for interviews.



Academy of Art University students painting a new mural at the Cova Hotel.



Signature of the students painting a new mural at the Cova Hotel.









