INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Central Steel & Wire Company to Ryerson Holding Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Central Steel & Wire Company ("Central Steel & Wire" or the "Company") (Pink Sheet:CSTW) stock prior to June 5, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Central Steel & Wire to Ryerson Holding Corp. (NYSE:RYI) for $140 million. The deal is subject to certain conditions, but represents an approximate value of $669 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/central-steel-wire-company

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Central Steel & Wire breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ryerson Holding Corp. is underpaying for Central Steel & Wire shares, thus unlawfully harming Central Steel & Wire shareholders. Shareholders holding approximately 73% of the Company's outstanding voting shares have agreed to tender their shares.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Central Steel & Wire breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ryerson Holding Corp. is underpaying for Central Steel & Wire shares, thus unlawfully harming Central Steel & Wire shareholders. Shareholders holding approximately 73% of the Company's outstanding voting shares have agreed to tender their shares.

