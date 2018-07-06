UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ESPR, ORA, MFGP, FLR, and REPH

NEW YORK, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm reminds investors that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2018

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - May 1, 2018

Allegations: Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/esperion-therapeutics-inc-2?wire=3.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - May 15, 2018

Allegations: Ormat Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 – March 19, 2018, and August 4, 2017 or August 22, 2017

Allegations: The Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's Initial Public Offering contained materially false and misleading information and/or failed to disclose material information, and Micro Focus made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information throughout the class period.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018

Allegations: Fluor made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/fluor-corporation?wire=3.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Class Period: July 31, 2017 - May 23, 2018

Allegations: the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/recro-pharma-inc-2?wire=3 .

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com