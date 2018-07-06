Allied Properties REIT Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 2, 2018, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after the markets close.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(888) 220-8451 or (647)484-0475. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

