Bombardier Signs Maintenance Services Contract

BERLIN, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it signed a contract for 20 years of rail system maintenance services with an undisclosed customer in Southeast Asia on June 29, 2018. The order is valued at approximately 245 million euro ($287 million US).



About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Claas Belling

Head of External Communications

+49 30 98607 1134

claas.belling@rail.bombardier.com Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.