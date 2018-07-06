OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results July 26, 2018

CHICAGO, July 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN), a global leader in digital identity security, transaction security, customer onboarding and business productivity, today announced it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close Thursday, July 26, 2018.



On July 26, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT/22:30 CEST, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Dial-in U.S.: 877-256-8245

Dial-in international: +1-303-223-4384

